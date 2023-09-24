Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

