Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.34. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

