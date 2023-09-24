Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Air T has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.00.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
