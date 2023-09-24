Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Air T has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

