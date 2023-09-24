StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.14 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.15.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 21.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

