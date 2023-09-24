Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

