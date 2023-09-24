Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens cut Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,801,000 after buying an additional 2,530,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,544,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

