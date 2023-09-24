U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.