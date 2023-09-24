U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.