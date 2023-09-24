Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.52. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

