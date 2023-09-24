Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.