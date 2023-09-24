Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

