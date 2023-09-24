American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

