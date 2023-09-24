American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
