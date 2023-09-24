PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PED. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
