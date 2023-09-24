Bank of America Trims WPP (NYSE:WPP) Target Price to $46.00

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $813.33.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. WPP’s payout ratio is 48.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

