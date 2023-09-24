Piper Sandler Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $44.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.90.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,112 shares of company stock worth $1,715,930. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 144.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 181,372 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 99,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

