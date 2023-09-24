Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $11.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179,950 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

