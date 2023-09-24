Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $134.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.25.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 153.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $34,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

