Piper Sandler Boosts Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target to $16.50

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EBC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

