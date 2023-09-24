Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.70.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

