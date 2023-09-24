Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.