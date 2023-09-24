Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,279 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 444,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

