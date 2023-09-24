Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RVPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

RVPH opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.26). Equities analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

