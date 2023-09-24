Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 1.0 %

PINS stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,500 shares of company stock worth $14,743,076 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.