Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

