JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,743,076. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alight Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinterest by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 412,339 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.