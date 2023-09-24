Citigroup Upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,743,076. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.