Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.25.

LEN stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

