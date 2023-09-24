Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.48.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

