EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $144.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

