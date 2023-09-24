Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($47.07) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,800 ($34.68) to GBX 2,900 ($35.92) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
