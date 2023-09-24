Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$10.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 58.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$131.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.15. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.74.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$80.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.79 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 0.8095238 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,567.91. 38.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

