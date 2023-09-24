Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 675 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.53) to GBX 675 ($8.36) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.53) to GBX 830 ($10.28) in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.41) to GBX 780 ($9.66) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $761.67.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Stock Up 2.7 %

About Pennon Group

Shares of PEGRF stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.