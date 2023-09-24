New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Hope in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.
