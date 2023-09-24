IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
IHI Stock Performance
IHI stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. IHI has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
IHI Company Profile
