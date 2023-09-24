Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 190

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

