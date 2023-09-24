Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

OTCMKTS:APPTF opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.40.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.