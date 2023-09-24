Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of ONON opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 200.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

