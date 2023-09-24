Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.00.
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.
