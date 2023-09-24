Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Amplifon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $624.33 million for the quarter.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

