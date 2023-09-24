Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

