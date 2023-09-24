Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $51,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

