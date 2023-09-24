Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

BHC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after buying an additional 4,798,327 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,181,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

