Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFRUY. CLSA initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFRUY

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 2.1 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.