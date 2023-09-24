Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on Moncler in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

