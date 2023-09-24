JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.25. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $33.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 4,687 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $142,016.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,143.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 and have sold 26,517 shares worth $772,439. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

