International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

