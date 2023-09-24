CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

CTRE opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

