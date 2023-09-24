Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $116.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $132.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $107.72 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

