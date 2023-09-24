Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Prada has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.52.
Prada Company Profile
