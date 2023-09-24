Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Prada has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

