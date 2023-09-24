S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of SANW opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

