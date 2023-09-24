Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939 over the last ninety days. 12.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

